WL-Salem wins 5-set match over rival Mechanicsburg

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team pulled out a five-set victory over host Mechanicsburg on Tuesday in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

The Indians won the first two sets 25-14, 25-19, but sthe Tigers rallied to take the next three 25- 22, 25-20, 15-10 to claim the win.

The Tigers are now to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the OHC standings.

Alex Burton fueled WL-Salem’s victory with 21 kills, 17 digs and one ace, Hallie Strapp tallied 25 digs and was 48-52 on serves received, Breann Koon had 17 digs, 34 assists, one ace and was 20-20 serving, Kaylee Harrison recorded seven kills, 15 digs, five blocks, four aces and was 20-20 serving, Gabby Williams posted seven dig and was 17-18 servingand Kaitlyn Chamberlain added six kills and four digs.

