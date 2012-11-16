Lady Raiders win again, claim title at LCC tourney

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team brought home another trophy after winning the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational Saturday at Lost Creek Golf Course.

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team won its division at the Lima Central Catholic tournament on Saturday. Team members are, from the left: Willow Titus, Leeah Valentine, Mailiis Simovart, Olivia Hahn and Sydney Wesson. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Lady Raiders won the Turquoise Division with a score of 365. Tippecanoe came in second with 460, LCC was third with 464 and Defiance came in fourth with 485.

Mailiis Simovart paced Ben Logan with a low of 81, Sydney Wesson carded an 86, Leeah Valentine shot a 92, Willow Titus posted a 106 and Olivia Hahn added a 126.

Ben Logan face Riverside and Graham today at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.