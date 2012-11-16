Lady Raiders beat Lakers, Hillclimbers in tri-match

Benjamin Logan’s girls golf team defeated Indian Lake and Urbana in a tri-match Wednesday at Urbana Country Club. The Raiders won with a 178, the Hillclimbers came in second with 219 and the Lakers were third with 252.

Benjamin Logan’s Leeah Valentine chips onto the green during Wednesday’s tri-match against Indian Lake and Urbana at Urbana Country Club. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Raiders’ Sydney Wesson was the match medalist with a 39, Mailiis Simovart carded a 41, Leeah Valentine had a 48, Willow Titus shot a 50, Gabrielle Schmidt posted a 53, Taylor Lafferty recorded a 61 and Olivia Hahn had a 72.

Belle Elliott paced the Lakers with a 55, Caitlyn Young carded a 59 and Taylor Mackesy and Kayla Cummins both shot 69s.

Ben Logan competes in the Lima Central Catholic Invitational on Saturday.

Indian Lake hosts Urbana again on Tuesday.

Braves edge Chiefs

