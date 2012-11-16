Raiders hope to bounce back against confident WL-S team

Win or lose, most football teams face more questions than answers after their season opener.

Benjamin Logan and West Liberty- Salem hope to get more answers this week when they clash at 7 p.m. Friday at WL-Salem High School.

“Local rivalry games are always fun for the communities involved, but we try to simply focus on the strategies and strengths of our opponent each week,” said WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill.

“We want to perform well no matter who we are playing.”

The Tigers (1-0) won last year’s game 55-25 and have won six of the last seven meetings. The Raiders’ (0-1) lone victory came in the 2016 game.

“Year in and year out they are a great program with a solid coaching staff and competitive kids,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “We look forward to playing them every year and have a blast doing so.”

COUNTY PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!