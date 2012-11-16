Thursday Night Lights: Bellefontaine, Yellow Jackets to battle a night earlier than normal

Bellefontaine and Sidney have a long history battling on the gridiron.

Their rivalry is getting a new twist this season.

Instead of playing on the traditional game night of Friday, the Chiefs and Yellow Jackets meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in Sidney.

The game is part of the Thursday Night Lights broadcast schedule of FOX 45. This is the third season the station is featuring a prime Thursday night Miami Valley game each week.

Bellefontaine school officials were contacted in the spring to gauge their interest in moving the Sidney contest ahead a night to accommodate Thursday Night Lights. Athletic director Matt Comstock consulted with head coach Toby Smith and his staff, and they accepted the invitation.

“It is unique,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “We are excited to be playing the only game in the area on Thursday. We have had to take some different steps to be ready to play a day earlier than normal, but our kids have responded well. They are looking forward to having this opportunity.”

