Laker homecoming royalty

Homecoming court members for Indian Lake High School who will participate in festivities this week include, from the left, first row: senior attendant McKenzee Lewis, Queen Kassidy Crockett and junior attendant Kayli Barlow; and second row: sophomore attendant Ella Shoffstall and freshman attendant Victoria Hurley. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

ILHS homecoming parade is Thursday

The Russells Point Police and Indian Lake Schools invite families, neighbors and alumni to line Main Street for the 2019 Indian Lake High School homecoming parade at 6:30p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

The 11th annual parade will feature dozens of floats showcasing Indian Lake student athletes, band members, local law enforcement, student organizations, staff and the 2019 Homecoming Queen and court.

Groups will hand out candy and other small prizes. The theme for this year’s homecoming event is “Empty the Tank...Run Over the Arrows!” Each high school class will decorate their float in a transportation theme.

In addition, establishments along the parade route are encouraged to decorate their exteriors. The ILHS Student Council will present an award for the Business with the Best Spirit.

After the parade, McDonald’s, 431 E. Main St., Russells Point, hosts a pep rally in the overflow parking lot next to the restaurant. Cheerleaders will introduce the coaches, football players and the homecoming court. There will be a giant piñata and other activities.

Prior to the parade, Russells Point Police will close the west end of Main Street at 5 p.m. Floats should approach the parade route from Township Road 239 at Midway.

Students who are participating in the parade may be dropped off at the bike path pull-off at T.R. 239 or Paradise Island across from Indian Head Roadhouse.