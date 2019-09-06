Bruno meet and greet

Indian Lake Elementary School students line up to pet Washington Township Police Department canine Bruno during his visit to school with K-9 Officer Michael Thompson, who brought the German Shepherd to school recently to educate the kids on the job they do together. Officer Thompson says Bruno loves his work, “To him, it’s playing and he likes that. Sometimes we get home and I have to force him to get out of the car because he doesn't want to quit.” Washington Township Police acquired the specially-trained canine after raising nearly $70,000 over the past year. Bruno was born in Czechoslovakia and was schooled in Germany. He understands commands in the Czech language. Officer Thompson said since his arrival this summer, Bruno has assisted on more than 30 local deployments to sniff out illegal substances, like drugs, and search for people. But, as many students asked, Officer Thompson says the dog has not bitten anyone. Right now, they go to training every two weeks to keep their skills sharp. Officer Thompson explained that Bruno not only works with him, but also lives with him at home. The duo are on duty every day during school hours, but Officer Thompson did caution the kids to ask before approaching Bruno. “Sometimes he's working and sometimes he's not. After today, just ask me.” (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)