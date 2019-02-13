Fiesta for the whole family

Indian Lake Elementary School teacher Justin Welker organizes a game of musical chairs while other pupils and their families paint during a recent Family Game Night Fiesta. Organizer Pam Scarpella said the staff members went all out on the party theme to get kids their families out of the house on a winter night for the second Family Game Night of the school year. Staff wore sombreros and served walking tacos, while students and their brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers made heart crowns, tossed rings for soda, played putt-putt, bounced balls and hula-hooped in the hallways, cafeteria and gym. Each student who attended got a book and several students went home with door prizes. Mike Coughlin from Coughlin Concrete donated funds toward the walking tacos and Linda Benedict donated prizes. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)