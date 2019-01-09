Riverside snowball royalty

Riverside High School announces the 2019 snowball court members, who will be recognized during the Pirates’ basketball game Saturday, including the crowning of the queen, Courtnie Smith, pictured in the center of the first row, and king, Kyle Knight, pictured in the center of the second row, third from the left. Members of the court also include, from the left, first row: freshman attendant Kirstin Schlumbohm, junior attendant Paisley Jacobs, senior attendant Madison Wallen, sophomore attendant Aradia Roth; and second row: freshman attendant Dylan Smith, junior attendant Denver Jackson, senior attendant Ajay Stapleton and sophomore attendant Caleb Wright. The snowball dance takes place Saturday evening after the basketball game. (PHOTO | RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS)