Holiday Shop wraps up today

Indian Lake High School Key Club members Callie Stidam and Breanna Thompson wrap gifts at the Indian Lake Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization’s Holiday Shop, where elementary students have the chance to find reasonably-prices gifts ranging from 25 cents to $10 for friends, teachers and family members.The final day for the Holiday Shop is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Saturday, Dec. 8. ILHS Key Club members and parent volunteers help kindergarten through fourth-graders. Gift wrapping is free and parents are welcome. ILES PTO officer Bev Brielmaier noted that the Holiday Shop is an educational experience. “I think it helps them understand the giving part of the holidays, not just the receiving,” she said. Proceeds from the shop support many PTO activities like Kindergarten Experience Day and more. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)