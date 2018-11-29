Hardscape happenings

Riverside Schools/Ohio Hi-Point Career Center FFA students in the greenhouse nursery class install brick pavers recently at the Riverside School’s newly relocated administrative office of the superintendent and treasurer, now housed in the modular building that previously hosted the HeadStart preschool program on school grounds. The greenhouse nursery class members have been learning about a variety of aspects of the horticulture industry, including hardscapes in landscaping. For the $1,200 project, the students calculated square footage, supplies, estimating cost, and prepped this site for installation, their instructor Craig Sammetinger said. They also added lattice to the sides of the steps and along the handicapped accessible ramp leading to the building. The administrative office moved to this location in August, and Junior High and High School Principal Kelly Kauffman’s office was relocated to the former administrative office space located inside the main school office. (PHOTO | RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS)