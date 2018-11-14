WHISPER PHONE DONATION

Indian Lake Elementary School firstgrader Reese Imm uses a whisper phone — a lightweight auditory device that allows a child to speak softly into it while listening to the clarity and rhythm of their words — to read. Indian Lake Community Church Ignite Youth Group members recently made160 whisper phones that were distributed to grades K-2 classrooms at ILES. Youth group leader Natalie Blackburn said RJB Sales and Service of Lakeview donated the piping and supplies for the devices. Teaching staff related that the whisper phones’ instant feedback encourages the child to make any necessary adjustments to their fluency or pronunciation as they speak. “The devices really help students who struggle with silent reading to be able to concentrate and quietly read to themselves,” second-grade teacher Jill Young said. “We can also use them for partner reading activities.”