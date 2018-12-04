Food for fines accepted through Saturday

Logan County Libraries accepts donated food in exchange for overdue library fines through Saturday.

Members with overdue library books or other materials may return them along with donation of a non-perishable food item and have their late fees canceled through Saturday, Dec. 8.

Visit the Knowlton Library in Bellefontaine, or any branch location for more information, and to ask staff to cancel any late fees.

Visit the library online, www.LoganCountyLibraries.org.