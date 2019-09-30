Thread donates baby items to MRH family birthing center

Campbell Place Assisted Living’s Common Thread group donated two months worth of hats, booties, totes, burp cloths and more to Mary Rutan’s Family Birthing Center Friday afternoon.

Campbell Place’s Common Thread Coordinator Janet Murphy, right, gives Mary Rutan Family Birthing Center Nursing Director Sandy Niese a few of the hand-made baby items donated Friday afternoon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AMANDA TONOLI)

Janet Murphy, Common Thread operator, said the Common Thread group has been working on the project since June.

“After just a few weeks we had progress,” she said. “I had to do something. We’ve got all these ladies here and we’ve got all this stuff.”

Sixty mittens, hats, burp cloths, booties Common Thread group members come together every Friday afternoon to craft hand-made items for babies and their new moms at Mary Rutan’s Family Birthing Center.

“It makes us feel like we are doing something worthwhile instead of just sitting here,” said Campbell Place resident and Common Thread member Lois Williams.

