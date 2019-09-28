Adult Recovery Court graduates share stories of hope

Adult Recovery Court program graduate Mandy Brazzle, right, hugs Logan County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Natasha Kennedy during Thursday afternoon’s Adult Recovery Court Graduation Celebration. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AMANDA TONOLI)

Eight Logan County Common Pleas Court Adult Recovery Court graduates shared their stories about the journey that is recovery from addiction Thursday afternoon during a special celebration.

The graduates were Lacey Grow, Leiah Lehman, Rebecca Beasley, Kim Evans, Christina Dolan, Mandy Brazzle, John Beckman and Mike Voegler. Families, friends and community members gathered in a courtroom to both hear those stories and celebrate the graduates’ accomplishments.

Chuck Roberts, certified peer recovery supporter, opened the ceremony with his story through recovery and his battle with addiction.

“It takes a village to raise somebody as sick as I was,” he began. “There were so many resources I had no idea were even around.”

When he was in the Adult Recovery Court program, he said his eyes were opened to both those resources and having somebody believe in him.

“It changed my life forever,” Roberts said. “I never myself believed I could do the right things, but there were people out there that did.”

He noted that recovery is more than just a choice — it’s a journey.

“It takes time,” Roberts said. “We are very, very fortunate we have resources and believe in each other.

What keeps me clean is knowing that if I slip up I’m not just letting myself down, but letting the people behind me down if I use. I’m really proud of everybody in front of me. I can’t ever repay what the providers have done for me. My friends have a friend. My children have a father. I have a future. This is the beginning of a journey. Keep working your butt off and that’s how we stay clean.”

Brian Moran, another peer recovery supporter, said simply that the Adult Recovery Court program got him where he is today.

“This program really does work as long as you’re willing to work with it,” he said.

Lacey Grow, recent program graduate, said addiction isn’t an easy battle.

“The police and judges must be tired — I sure made them work for their money — but I appreciate (them) chasing me down,” she said.

Her goals for the future include helping others.

“I just want to continue to love and help others and continue to feel safe,” Grow said. “Now that my eyes are finally open and I am living, I want nothing more than to help others. Today I have faith and hopes and dreams (and) I have no one else to thank for that than God, my family, my faith and all the members of the court system.”

Christina Dolan reflected that during her battle with addiction, she let a lot of people down.

“Especially my children and my family the most,” she said. “(The program) has helped me in so many was and I just want to say thank you to everyone here for me and (everyone who) gave me all the good advice.”

Mandy Brazzle, a sufferer of addiction for 23 years, talked about being in and out of jail more times than she can count on two hands.

“I didn’t grow up wanting to be an addict,” she said. “But as I grew up, that was the reality that I lived.”

Now she has a newfound respect for law enforcement.

“They aren’t out to get you,” she said. “They’re out to save you.”

And for that saving, John Beckman said he could not be more thankful.

“I’m thankful for how much it has changed my life,” he said.

Mike Voegler agreed.

“Nineteen months and six days later, thanks to Logan County drug court program and everybody affiliated with it, I am able to live a somewhat normal life again,” he said. “I have a sense of control over my life again. It’s not great, far from it, but I can handle my problems in a better way. Thank you to everyone who saw something in me that I didn’t realize was there.”

Rebecca Beasley remembered she was out of control before the program.

“I was mentally, physically and spiritually broken,” she said. “(The program) gave me the accountability I needed to stay clean when I didn’t know anyhow else to live.”

Beasley is currently enrolled in her third semester at Clark State Community College and has achieved two semesters of making the Dean’s List.

“I have hope today,” she said.

Leiah Lehman echoed Beasley’s feelings of new-found hope.

“In the depths of my addiction I felt completely hopeless — there was no way out,” she said. “I now have a job work I work hard at every single day to support myself ... I’ve learned how to love myself again. It’s amazing the things we take for granted in life. I’ve been given a second chance in life ... Getting arrested saved my life.”

Judge Dan Bratka said in completing the program the graduates have now given people the ability to know that they can do it.

“So move forward,” he said. “Don’t look back. Go to the future. Forget the past. I’m not painting a rose garden for you, There are going to be tough days ahead, but remember this: When you hit that tough day, when you think, ‘I can’t do this,’ everybody knows you can.”