Wickerham’s weather commitment honored

More than five decades ago, a young Huntsville area farmer’s name was offered to the National Weather Service in 1964 as a promising candidate to serve as a cooperative weather observer, as a previous longtime weather observer had just passed away and a replacement was needed for the local area.

National Weather Service observer Wayne Wickerham, right, reacts to receiving a 55- year service award Friday at his Huntsville residence from National Weather Service representative Kenneth Haydu near Wickerham’s rain gauge, at the left. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The recommendation that was spawned during a conversation at the local post office developed into a most dedicated representative for this role. Friday, the former young farmer Wayne Wickerham was honored by the National Weather Service for his 55 years of service in the cooperative weather observer position.

“The postmaster asked who might be interested in this position of a weather spotter, and the town constable, John Monteith, said I know just the person, and that was me,” 84-year-old Mr. Wickerham said Friday during a presentation of the award by National Weather Service representatives at his 9249 State Route 117, Huntsville, residence, where he has lived for most of his life. Fittingly, the ceremony was set up near his rain gauge.

“I’ve been collecting the weather reports every day ever since I was about 30 years old, including high and low temperatures, precipitation and measuring any snowfall. I used to make calls daily with the weather information, but now I log into an online platform with the National Weather Service to record all of my observations from my home.

“It’s just been phenomenal and I have really enjoyed it all of these years.”

