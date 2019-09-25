Church’s Mission Quilts organization sets record

Members of First Lutheran Church’s Mission Quilts organization has attained a record-breaking year by completing 181 quilts so far this year.

From the left, Margie Bixler, Jinny Fergus, Linda Goff, Elaine Latimer and Cindy Weikart are pictured at First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine, with one of the quilts that they made this year for Lutheran World Relief. (PHOTO | GARY KAUFFMAN)

The handmade quilts will be sent to Lutheran World Relief to be distributed where the need is the greatest, including 52 quilts this year that have been sent to Mali. The donations assist the vulnerable communities there, especially the refugees, internally-displaced persons, orphans, and people living with disabilities.

