Jennings Farley offers array of end-of-life services for loved ones and pets alike

The care and courteous respect with which staff at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory handle end-of-life situations for families extends also to pets —furry, four-legged friends that share just as much of a connection in many families as any blood relative.

“Grief is grief,” said Rick Farley, funeral home director. “When a loved one dies, there is a tremendous outpouring of sympathy and support, but when a pet dies sometimes that sympathy and support is hard to find.

Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory recognizes that the death of a pet is a devastating event for many people, and prioritizes proper handling of an owner’s pet after its death.

“Properly taking care of your pet after its death can contribute tremendously to calm and accepting feelings about your pet’s death,” the funeral home and crematory relates.

“A pet’s love is unconditional,” Farley said. “When you come home at night, that pet is there wagging its tail and is happy to see you.”

Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory located at 5591 S. U.S. Route 68 has offered pet cremation services to families in Bellefontaine, West Liberty and throughout surrounding communities.

Around-the-clock access for pet delivery is available at the facility, with advanced notification of the delivery.

The human crematory is not used for pet cremation, in accordance with Ohio law.

Pet cremation services are outsourced to an off-site licensed funeral home, and Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory oversees and is responsible for the process.

The funeral home also offers a café reception area, which is a versatile and inviting space affording families a kitchen, dining area, chairs, couches and television.

It can be used for gatherings with family and friends and after funerals, or memorial services and holds up to 50 people comfortably.

A newly renovated chapel seats up to 200 people, and a covered entry way also greets guests on-site.

Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory began as Littleton Funeral Home-Highland Chapel in 1987, and assumed the name Jennings Farley Funeral Home in 2009. The on-site crematory was added in 2012, and updated the name to reflect its new services.

In 2017, Kurt Seeley was added to the staff, as well as his last name, and in memory of his father, David Seeley.

One constant, however, is that for nearly three decades, Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory has provided affordable funerals and cremation services to families in Bellefontaine, West Liberty and throughout Logan County.

The funeral home can be reached by telephone, 599-2139, or online, www.jenningsfarley.com.