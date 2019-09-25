Rezoning ordinance opens door for truck stop plan

An initiative has begun to build a truck stop and travel plaza on the east side of the city in the area of State Route 540 and U.S. Route 33.

Bellefontaine City Council members in a regular meeting Tuesday approved on first reading only a request to rezone an approximately 3.72-acre tract of land in the area of 1943 State Route 540 to B-3 general business.

That plot of land is owned by Tokio Investments LLC, according to Logan County Auditor’s records. The group was represented Tuesday by attorney Matt Chamberlain, who thanked city council for its consideration as part of a brief public hearing ahead of the regular session.

