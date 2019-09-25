Prayerful morning

Calvary Christian High School senior class vice president Garrett Reinhard, right, leads a prayer this morning for God’s guidance, strength and wisdom for the nation’s leaders as the entire Calvary Christian School student body gathered for the nationwide See You at the Pole movement. CCS Administrator Ryan Hyde, pictured at the left of the flagpole, told the pupils that although they take the opportunity to pray each day at school, this day was particularly meaningful and powerful since they were joined in prayer at that same time by students across the country. See You at the Pole is a student-led initiative that began in 1990 when a small group of teenagers in Burleson, Texas, came together for a DiscipleNow weekend, according to a See You at the Pole Web site. Compelled to pray, the teens drove to three different schools that night and went to the school flagpoles and prayed for their friends, schools and leaders. Their vision was shared with 20,000 students in June 1990 at Reunion Arena in Dallas, and the morning of Sept. 12, 1990, more than 45,000 teenagers met at school flagpoles in four different states to pray before the start of school, a tradition that has continued to this day. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)