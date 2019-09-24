Champion performance

Bellefontaine City Schools student Lillith Bjornberg stands on top of her boxing opponent while her peers react after she won a mini boxing match during a sports-themed medley during the Young Americans music and dance workshop Monday at Bellefontaine High School. More than 200 students in grades three through 12 from Logan County schools and West Liberty-Salem Schools are participating in the three-day workshop. The students and Young Americans collaborate for a public concert of the show Live it Up! at 7 p.m. today in the BHS main gymnasium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children, with tickets available for purchase at the door. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Also pictured in Tuesday's Examiner: Bellefontaine Middle School seventh-grader Rory Pierce raises prepares for a pitch Monday while accompanied by fellow baseball players during a sports-themed medley during the Young Americans music and dance workshop at Bellefontaine High School.

