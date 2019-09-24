District report card detailed, students trips proposed

Bellefontaine City Schools officials reviewed 2019 state report card data at their Monday evening board of education meeting, and also heard two proposals regarding student trips this spring — the eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C., and the high school baseball team trip to South Carolina.

Shanel Henry, director of instruction, said the district received an overall C letter grade for the report card that was released earlier this month and was based upon testing data from the 2018-19 school year, as released by the Ohio Department of Education. An article detailing each of the county school district’s 2019 report cards was featured in Thursday’s Examiner.

She related that the district received an overall B letter grade last year. This year’s drop in the letter grade can be traced a few factors, including the Students with Disabilities subgroup not meeting a pre-determined expected growth measure.

“We need to examine what’s happening with this group of kids and why,” she said. “We will continue making modifications and accommodations and what fits with each student’s disability.”“

