Dodge Park improvements forthcoming

A Dodge Park project for a new baseball field will soon be under way.

A turf infield, and lights to contest games at night are among the upgrades scheduled to be performed at Dodge Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Jeremy LeVan, West Liberty Ball Association board member, estimated the start date to install a turf infield on the little league diamond, and lights for the pony league field would be sometime in October or November.

Gretchen Lapp, ball association secretary, called the field project “the evolution of Dodge Park.”

Matt Hull, president of the ball association board, said there will be a great economic impact due to the field.

“People will flock to West Liberty to play on this field,” he said. “It’ll be a whole new realm of baseball and softball to Logan County.”

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!