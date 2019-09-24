Animal interference causes widespread power outage

Riverside Local Schools is closed today as a result of a power outage in the southeast Logan County and in northern Champaign County.

More than 1,400 Dayton Power & Light customers in the areas of DeGraff, Quincy, Logansville and Rosewood reportedly were without power as of 1:40 a.m. this morning. Electricity was restored by 10 a.m. today.

Dayton Power & Light officials said the cause of the outage could be traced to a raccoon interfering with equipment. Guards have been installed to prevent a similar occurrence.

Riverside Superintendent Scott Mann said he waited as long as possible before deciding to cancel school.

The district relied on social media to get the word out, as the school’s all-call system was also knocked out by the power outage.

Power was restored to nearly every affected customer by 10 a.m.