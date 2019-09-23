‘Dotting the i’ at OSU

West Liberty native continues family tradition in OSU marching band

Souaphone player and fifth year Ohio State University marching band member Lindsay Hostetler had the honor of dotting the “i” in Script Ohio Saturday at the OSU football game versus Miami of Ohio. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Lindsay Hostetler grew up hearing stories about her father dotting the “i” in Script Ohio with the prestigious Ohio State University marching band during his college years in 1993, and she remembers telling her band director at West Liberty-Salem Schools her lofty goal of wanting to carry on this family tradition.

As a petite fifth-grader at the time, she said her band director looked at her with just a little skepticism because the OSU marching band tradition typically requires the individual who dots the “i” to be a sousaphone player.

Hoisting such a heavy instrument would’ve been a feat for the youngster at the time.

“Since I was such a tiny girl, the band director said, ‘Why don’t we start you on the trombone and try to work our way up,’” she said with a laugh. “He must’ve known I was a little girl with a dream.”

