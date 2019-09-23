Honda enters into long-term renewable energy agreements

TORRENCE, Calif. — Seeking to slash carbon dioxide emissions from its North American manufacturing operations, Honda has entered into long-term virtual power purchase agreements for renewable wind and solar power that will cover more than 60 percent of the electricity that Honda uses in North America.

These VPPAs will enable Honda to fully offset the remaining carbon intensive grid-supplied electricity being used in its Ohio, Indiana and Alabama automobile manufacturing operations, and will help the company meet its voluntary carbon reduction goal.

As a result of the deal, Honda is one of the top automakers globally in the adoption of renewable energy to power its operations.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!