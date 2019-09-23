Oct. 7 is voter registration deadline

Logan County Board of Elections officials report that individuals who wish to vote in the Nov. 5 general election need to be registered to vote by Oct. 7.

In addition, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not done a change of address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Registrations forms are available at the Logan County Board of Elections, 225 S. Main St., Bellefontaine. Regular business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Special voter registration hours for Oct. 7 are 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted by the following authorized agencies during their regular business hours: Knowlton District Library and Logan County District Libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Department of Job and Family Services, Logan County Health District, Logan and Champaign Counties Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services, Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Logan County Treasurer and the Ohio Secretary of State.

Online voter registration also is available at www.voteohio.gov .

Qualifications to vote in the Nov. 5 general election are: must be a U.S. citizen; must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the election; and must register to vote 30 days prior to the election.

Polling locations in Logan County include:

• Bellefontaine first and second wards — Hilliker YMCA, 300 Sloan Blvd.

• Bellefontaine third and fourth wards — Bellefontaine High School auxiliary gym, 555 E. Lake Ave.

• Bokescreek, West Mansfield, Rushcreek and north and south Jefferson townships — Benjamin Logan Middle School gym, 4626 County Road 26, Bellefontaine

• Harrison and Lake townships — Logan County Electric Cooperative, 1587 N. County Road 32, Bellefontaine

• Liberty Township and the village of West Liberty — Green Hills Foundation Hall, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty

• McArthur Township and the village of Huntsville — McArthur Township building, 3691 W. County Road 37, Huntsville

• Villages of DeGraff and Quincy, and Miami, Pleasant and Union townships — Riverside Schools, 2096 S. County Road 24, DeGraff

• Monroe, Perry and Zane townships — TRC Rhodes Conference Center, 10820 State Route 347, East Liberty

• Richland Township and village of Belle Center — American Legion Hall, 615 N. Center St., Belle Center

• Villages of Russells Point and Lakeview, Bloomfield Township, Stokes Township north, southeast and west and Washington Township north and south — Indian Lake High School auxiliary gym, 6210 N. State Route 235, Lewistown.