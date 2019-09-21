World War II honoree traveling with Vets to D.C.

Logan County group tours nation’s capital today

BY MANDY LOEHR AND NATE SMITH EXAMINER STAFF WRITERS

mloehr@examiner.org , nsmith@examiner.org

Russell Prater rests Friday in the Grange building at the Logan County Fairgrounds prior to his departure to Washingtonton D.C. as part of the fourth local Vets to D.C. trip. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Fifty Logan County area veterans and their traveling companions are making their way through the nation’s capital today for the fourth annual Vets to D.C. trip, and among their ranks is a World War II and Korean War veteran, Russell Prater of McGuffey.

The veteran of armed service conflicts of World War II and Korea said Friday at the Logan County Fairgrounds ahead of their departure from the Logan County Fairgrounds that he has never seen the WWII or Korean war memorials.

“I saw (Arlington) Cemetery 20 or 30 years, but that was it,” Prater said.

He’s making the trip this weekend with his son, Larry Prater.

“We’ve been trying to get him to go on this trip for years, but Mom had been sick for years, and he would not go,” Larry said. “Mom has since passed, and we knew it was time to get Dad on this trip.”

“I was married for over 60 years,” Russell said. Prater served as a motor sergeant with deployments in New Guinea, the Phillipines and Tokyo.

“When we had our trip dinner earlier this week, Russell was grinning from ear-to-ear the whole time,” trip organizer Scott Stewart said this week. “It is such a treat when the World War II vets can join us, as the youngest ones are in their early 90s.”

Seven of the trip participants served during the time of the Korean War, and the remaining veterans are from the Vietnam War era.

“Some have seen combat and others have not, but they've all got this bond because of what they've been through and the sacrifices they've made. We see instant friendships develop, and I've been so privileged to say many of the veterans have become my fast friends as well," Stewart said. “I feel so fortunate that many of them confide in me.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!