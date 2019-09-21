For Easton Water Solutions, commitment to community is foundational to success

Easton Water Solutions was up the ranks and taking on more responsibility, he was also being increasingly taken out of Logan County. Eventually, in the mid-2000s, Easton was asked to relocate out-of-state, and it was then he made the decision to go into business for himself.

An exhaustive list of water treatment services provided by Easton Water Solutions, 1040 S. Main St., includes swimming pool weatherization kits. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Getting started, Easton “worked out of my basement, and an upstairs bed- room, and my wife was eight months pregnant,” he calls.

In addition to plumbing and water heater repair services, Easton Water treats problem water, chemicals, salt, pool chemicals, salt filters, and also bottles water.

Now, the business operates out of a prominently visible loction at 1040 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.

Like the value offered to the community through an array of charitable donations and initiatives, Easton Water also provides value to its customers in the form of free, high quality reverse osmosis water at their dispenser, as well as a drive-thru facility and delivery service for added customer convenience.

The free, 24-hour water station has provid- ed over 300,000 gallons of water since it was introduced.

For Easton, it’s about service — to the community and customer base alike.

Easton Water supports all manner of non-profits organizations and charitable initiatives in Bellefontaine and throughout Logan County. Strong school districts are the foundation to strong communities, and are integral to attracting and keeping talent locally, Easton said.

“We get involved with and support local non-profits, law enforcement and the hospital,” he said. “We want to be part of the good.”

Easton water has supported a slew of community events including organizations from all area high schools such as prom events, in addition to veteran functions and fundraisers.

Despite staunch loyalty to the local community, Easton Water maintains a customer base from all over the country. The water treatment provider is equipped to handle anything that deals with water, and its extensive customer base includes large municipalities, industrial markets multiple states away.

A commitment to service and a team-oriented approach begins with the Easton staff, and that personable approach is extended to its customer base.

“We’ve got really good employees that are with us,” Easton said. “Ultimately it’s about the customer,” he went on. “It’s all process. We’re always trying to improve. “The way we did things in 1997 — things have changed dramatically, but some things that never change, and that’s that interaction and customer service, and how you make someonefeel.”

For more information on products or services, visit eastonwater.com, or call 592-8379.