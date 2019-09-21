Birthday, bountiful harvest celebrated

Raelee Woodcock celebrated her first birthday Friday at the Logan County Jail’s harvest lunch, an annual tradition at the 284 S. County Road 32 facility attended by approximately 100 people this year. The birthday girl and her mother, corrections officer Hollee Woodcock, receive greetings from Jail Administrator Lt. Greg Fitzpatrick, left, and cook Tessca Hites. The luncheon featured a number of produce items grown in the jail garden this year under the careful watch of inmates and garden project coordinator Christy Astorino, who also is the Logan County Sheriff’s Office dispatch communications supervisor. “It’s really amazing watching the sense of ownership that the inmates take,” she said of the ninth growing season for the garden, where inmates earn good time credit. “We had one inmate who upon his release requested to show his mother the garden when she came to pick him up; they are proud of the work that they do.” Among the bounty in this year’s garden included: cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, banana peppers, jalapeños, green beans, pea pods, zucchini, corn, watermelon and cantaloupe, which also has been incorporated in meals served at the jail by kitchen staff.