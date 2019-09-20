Fall festival season

A patch of plentiful pumpkins are on display at Hurley Farms, 9249 State Route 117 where a fall festival is slated for Saturday and Sunday with a pumpkin carver, world class wood fired pizza and a slate of family fun. The Indian Lake State Park fall festival is also this weekend. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

State park to host fall festival

The 39th annual Fall Festival is set for Sept. 20-22 at the Indian Lake State Park Campground, 13165 N. State Route 235, Lakeview.

It will feature more than 100 art and craft displays, food concessions and several area bands with music for all ages.

Arts and crafts will be on display 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Mums will be available for sale and the park staff will have its traditional sample of apple cider.

Free pony rides for children will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Children’s train rides are set to noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment for the weekend follows:

Friday, Sept. 20

6 p.m. — Tommy Renfro Band

8:30 p.m. — movie to be announced at the amphitheater

Saturday, Sept. 21

10:30 a.m. — The Mad River Valley Dulcimer Group

1 p.m. — Rum River Blend

3:30 p.m. — Indian Lake High School Marching Band

6:00 p.m. — Steve Lewis

Sunday, Sept. 22

9:00 a.m. — The Seed SowersGospel Music and Puppet Show at the amphitheater

9:00 a.m. — The Muleskinner Band

12:30 p.m. — Blue Collar Band