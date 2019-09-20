A community effort

Vets to D.C. embarks for fourth annual trip

Some 50 veterans departed Bellefontaine Friday morning for a Vets to D.C. trip. The group left by bus about 8 a.m. from the Logan County Fairgrounds and was greeted by scores of residents that lined Lake Avenue and Main Street. See more coverage of the event in the Friday, Sept. 20, digital edition of the Examiner, which is available free of charge. Check out Saturday's print edition for a feature story about a local World War II veteran who is attending the trip. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

It takes an entire community to make the Vets to D.C. trip a possibility, and this weekend, 50 area veterans and their traveling companions are venturing to the nation’s capital on the fourth annual excursion with the full support of many individuals in Logan County.

This morning, the veterans, their traveling partners and the trip volunteers all gathered at the Logan County Fairgrounds for a commencement ceremony that featured local speakers and also breakfast served by the Bellefontaine Kiwanis Club with help from West Liberty-Salem cheerleaders.

Riverside FFA members also assisted with parking at the fairgrounds, along with holding special banners, and the Bellefontaine High School marching band performed patriotic tunes for the festivities.

West Liberty-Salem athletes assisted with loading luggage into the two charter buses that will make the trip.

Then the veteran honorees and the rest of the travelers numbering approximately 117 people made their way out of town in a hero’s escort flanked by a police, motorcycles and military trucks.

Area residents lined Main Street in Bellefontaine, waving flags and signs in support of the World War II, Korea and Vietnam area veterans and thanking them for their service.

“From the start of this program, I wanted to involve the whole community, and it’s amazing how everyone has stepped up to honor these courageous individuals,” organizer Scott Stewart said this week of the all-expenses paid trip for the service members.

“Everyone is a part of it, from those who provide donations to the cause, to volunteers who give so much of their time, and to student groups and others who join together to give the veterans a special send-off along Main Street.

“Watching the reactions of the veterans, I know they appreciate it so much, knowing that the community is behind them and wanted to give them the gift of this trip.”

