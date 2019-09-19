School districts digging into report card data

BY MANDY LOEHR AND NATE SMITH, EXAMINER STAFF WRITERS

As area student have headed back to classes in recent weeks, district officials from each of their schools serving Logan County also have been busy analyzing data provided in the Ohio Department of Education’s 2018-19 district report cards that were released Sept. 12.

Ohio Department of Education offers school “grade card” breakdowns for each public school at its Web site. (EXAMINER SCREENSHOT | MANDY LOEHR)

For the second consecutive year, ODE officials said report cards feature overall letter grades for districts and school buildings that is calculated using six component measures.

In Logan County, four districts saw their overall letter grade drop from a “B” last year to a “C” letter grade this year, while one district, Riverside Schools, experienced a boost in its overall letter grade from a “C” last year to a “B” for the current grade card.

“The overall grades provide a quick snapshot of district and school performance,” Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction, said in a release. “But they don’t tell the whole story. It’s crucial that we dig into the data to ensure we tend to the needs of each child in Ohio.

“This report card shows the hard work of students and adults last year continues to move us toward our destination. Student achievement is up statewide for the third consecutive year. It also points to our strengths and weaknesses, including an ongoing need to improve educational opportunities for students with disabilities and of diverse backgrounds and cultures.”

The overall grade is calculated by using results in the six component measurements: Achievement (with a 20 percent weight toward the overall grade), Progress (also with a 20 percent weight), and the remaining components with a 15 percent weight each: Gap Closing, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers (previously known as K-3 Literacy Improvement), Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success.

Districts and schools also received A through F grades on each of the six components and most of the individual measures:

• The first measure, Achievement, represents whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall.

• Next, the Progress component looks closely at the growth that all students make based on their past performances.

• The Gap Closing standard shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for its most vulnerable students in English language arts, math, graduation and English language arts proficiency.

• Graduation Rate tracks how many pupils are finishing high school with a diploma in four or five years.

• Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers examines how successfully the school is at improving at-risk readers for grades K-3.

• The final measure, Prepared for Success, looks at how well prepared Ohio students are for all future opportunities — whether training in a technical field or readiness for work and college.

While each of the schools serving Logan County earned either a “D” or an “F” on this measure, those scores are similar to 83.9 percent of schools across the state, or 510 total school districts, that earned scores within those ranges this year, according to statistics on the ODE website, www.education.ohio.gov, where additional report card data for districts and individual school buildings can be viewed.

Only 5.9 percent of Ohio schools fell within the “A” or “B” range for this standard.

“Thankfully, there is talk at the state level about making changes to this indicator based on several flaws in the calculation,” Indian Lake Superintendent Rob Underwood said this week, among his comments about his district’s report card.

Here’s a look at each of the area schools and their recent state report card data:

Riverside

Superintendent Scott Mann said during the district’s Tuesday evening board of education meeting that he was thrilled for the district’s state report card results, where the district earned an overall B letter grade, which “just a few years ago, was not fathomable.

“Our teachers take ownership of every child and have a ‘no excuses’ policy that every child can learn,” he said.

“We really attribute these gains to our whole staff, from the bus drivers who get our children off to a good start for their day, to our janitorial staff who keep our building in great shape so that we can have a productive learning environment.

“It’s the culture that we have going on here that is second to none.”

He shared that Riverside received an A for its K-3 Literacy standard, which only 11 schools in the state attained. For the last two school years, the district was a recipient of the ODE’s Early Literacy Grant, and regional early literacy support specialist Margo Shipp worked alongside teaching staff to implement new programming and reading strategies.

With these recent literacy gains, several elementary staff members were invited to share their successes at a July meeting of the Ohio Department of Education’s committee on Teaching, Leading and Learning in Columbus, as previously reported in the Examiner. The committee also will be visiting Riverside Schools Oct. 29, Mann said.

The district also received A’s for its Graduation Rate and Gap Closing. Riverside earned a B for its Progress standard and a D for the Achievement measure.

Bellefontaine City

Superintendent Brad Hall said with the release of the 2019 state report card, the district has some celebrations.

He explained that within the six components that make up the grade card, improvements can be noted. The district was above the state average in 16 of 21 tested areas, and the gifted department continues to show student growth and expectation for services, as they received an A for their overall grade.

“BCS has numerous academic opportunities for all students and the gifted grade indicates we are challenging and providing rigorous instruction to even our highest performing students,” Hall said.

For the report card based upon 2018-19 school year data, the district’s overall letter grade dropped to a C, which Hall explained was due, in part, to the Students with Disabilities subgroup not meeting a pre-determined expected growth measure.

“We recognize not all children start at the same place with their learning but every student should learn and grow throughout the year. Our progress overall indicates our students are meeting or exceeding expected growth.

“We have improvements to make with students performing in the lowest 20 percent. To address this area, the district is focusing on providing substantive and meaningful feedback to students, uses classroom structures to support additional services, and continues to improve the use of academic interventions, accommodations and modifications to meet student needs.”

BCS earned an A for its Graduation component and B’s for both the Progress and Gap Closing measures. Within the Improving At-Risk Readers marker, the district received a C, and earned a D in the Achievement portion of the grade card.

Moving through the 2019-20 school year, the district will continue to delve into the report card data, but also will utilize other methods of assessment for pupils.

“The state report card will continue to be analyzed and dissected, however, this is only one piece of data to inform educational practices,” the superintendent said. “Our teachers’ and administrators use several assessments and ongoing data collection to make instructional decisions. We will continue to monitor student’s learning in order to help students identify their strengths/weaknesses and master the standards.”

Indian Lake

Indian Lake Schools Superintendent Rob Underwood said this week that the district’s report card shows areas of student growth and achievement.

“Overall, we are pleased with the results of the report card. We realize that it is a ‘moving target’ due to the frequent changes in assessments, calculations, and the numerous variables that impact our rating. However, we commend our staff and students for continued growth.

“Our performance index continues to improve, 19 of the 21 assessments either exceeded or tied the state average, 16 of 21 tests demonstrated growth over last year's performance, we hit more indicators overall, and our Gap Closing and Graduation Rate continue to be A’s.”

Like many other districts, Indian Lake’s overall rating dropped from a B to a C due to decreases in Progress and Prepared for Success, Underwood related. The district received a C’s on its Progress and Achievement measures and the K-3 Literacy component.

“The Progress Indicator, which is based on Value-Added, dropped. We cannot fully analyze those results until we receive the numbers in October. Additionally, the controversial Prepared for Success measure also decreased.

“Although we never want to see our overall rating drop, we will use the report card like we always do. We’ll analyze the data to determine how we can improve our practices, but we are also fully aware that it only provides a snapshot of our student’s achievement during a given point in time.

“We will continue to focus on graduating students who can make a difference in their community and are prepared to be successful in college, career, or the armed forces.”

Benjamin Logan

Benjamin Logan Schools also received a C overall rating on this year’s state report card, but received an A letter grade in its Graduation Rate and B’s for Progress and Gap Closing. Within the Progress measure, the district earned an A for its data with gifted students, looking at students’ growth based upon past performances.

“Benjamin Logan has areas that we need to continue to improve upon. I also believe the letter grade as a whole can be very misleading,” Superintendent Dave Harmon said today in an e-mail.

“For example, when you are looking at growth, or ‘Value-Added’ as the state calls it, the average student at Benjamin Logan has significantly more growth in a year’s time than the state’s value-added formula expects them to have.

“In fact, Benjamin Logan Middle School has earned the ‘Momentum Award’ each of the last two years and meets all the criteria to earn that award again this year for the third consecutive time (notice hasn’t been made yet).”

The district also earned C’s in its Improving At Risk K-3 Readers measure and for the Achievement component.

Harmon said despite the C letter grade in Achievement, at the high school, the district added an Indicator Met with U.S. History.

“Our students tackle this content as freshman when in most other schools it isn't taught until the sophomore year. Earning that indicator makes three of the seven high school tested indicators met, which is the most in the county.

“We also had five of the seven tested high school areas show an increased score as compared to the prior year (English Language Arts I, English Language Arts II, Biology, U.S. History, and Geometry) yet our grade actually decreased in this area. It is difficult to make sense of that.

“We aren’t satisfied with that end result by any means, which is why we work to continue to improve each year. We want to meet all indicators at all buildings.”

West Liberty-Salem

West Liberty-Salem Schools earned a C overall rating on its 2019 state report card, but received A’s for Gap Closing and its Graduation rate.

For the Achievement portion of the grade card, the district received a C. Within that measure, West Liberty-Salem earned a B for the Performance Index score by attaining 97.1 points out of a possible 120.

The district received D’s for the K-3 Literacy component and the Progress standard.