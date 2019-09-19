Brick fundraiser launched to help pay for fieldhouse project

A new fundraising initiative to raise money to build a new, multi-purpose extra-curricular practice facility on the campus of West Liberty-Salem High School gets under way Friday at the varsity football game.

The West Liberty-Salem Athletic Association continues to raise funds for the purpose of constructing a “Tiger Strong” Fieldhouse at the school. (PHOTO | WLSAA)

The West Liberty-Salem Athletic Association has enlisted the assistance of a professional fundraising consultant to launch sell memorial bricks that would be part of the Tiger Strong Fieldhouse, which remains in the planning and fundraising stages.

A four-by-eight inch “alumni brick” starts at $150. Add-ons such as including a paw print are optional, and a larger eight-by-eight inch brick is also available.

Commemorative products such as duplicate bricks with felt backing, and laser-printed donor certificates may also be purchased.

These products are intended to help spur a fundraising campaign that still needs some $495,000 to pay for the building, which would provide badly needed extra training space for WL-S student-athletes, the WL-S athletic association contends.

