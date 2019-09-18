Logan County family to receive Ohio farm conservation award

A West Liberty-area farm family are among five statewide agricultural operations slated to be recognized for ongoing farm conversation efforts Thursday at the annual Farm Science Review event in London.

The Tim and Lynn Miller family of rural West Liberty has been named one of the winners of the 2019 Ohio Conservation Farm Family Award. Pictured are, from the left, their son Steve, daughter-in-law Abby, son Matt, son Ben holding his son Josiah; and standing on the stairs, from the left, grandchildren Brie, Ella, Luke and Ryan, and Tim and Lynn Miller. Their daughter-in-law, Holly, is not pictured. (PHOTO | MILLER FAMILY)

Tim and Lynn Miller will be among those honored as 2019 Ohio Conservation Farm Family Award recipients.

The Millers farm 2,400 acres, raising no-till corn and soybeans, and in addition they plant approximately 1,000 acres to cover crops each fall.

In addition to their cropland, the Millers have about 150 acres of woods and some land dedicated to sustaining wildlife habitat.

The family was nominated for the Ohio

Conservation Farm Family award by Jennifer Snipes, administrative assistant for the Logan Soil and Water Conservation District.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!