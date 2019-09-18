Drive-It-Yourself Ag Tour returns Sunday

A four-plus decade tradition of a Drive-It-Yourself Agriculture Tour in Logan County continues Sunday with a four-stop excursion through the southeastern part of the county, spotlighting the West Liberty area.

“Logan County will continue its more than 40-year-tradition of holding a fall drive-it-yourself farm tour Sept. 22,” said Jill Smith, organization director, for the Ohio Farm Bureau serving Logan, Auglaize, Mercer and Shelby counties.

“This year’s tour features southern Logan County in the West Liberty area, offering unique agriculture farms and businesses as well as Logan County history.”

Tours run from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, and each stop offers unique activities, samples of local food and fun for the whole family.

Stops on this year’s tour include:

Piatt Castles —10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty.

The Benjamin M. Piatt family farm began with the purchase of 1,700 acres of land parcels from 1810 to 1820. The land was extensively diversified with crops, livestock, orchards and agriculture industries, such as a gristmill.

Benjamin’s sons Abram and Don then owned the land in separate parcels and built their limestone mansions using stone from a quarry on the farm. These homes were named Mac-A-Cheek and Mac-O-Chee, respectively, and continue as the centers for the farming operations.

Over the years, the farm sizes reduced, but each shares a unique history based on agrarian history. The family still farms 25 tillable acres, and have an additional 25 acres in a conservation easement.

Mac-A-Cheek features agriculture collections, outdoor exhibits that interpret the history of the property, and other unique historical references. Tours will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tours of both castles will be offered at visitor cost of: adults, $12 for one castle, two castles for $20; seniors, $11 for one castle or $18 for both; and $5 for youths ages 5-15.

Wenger’s Produce — 3836 County Road 29, West Liberty.

Established in 1966 by Kenny and Donna Wenger, the farm is now owned and operated by their son, Jerry, and his wife, Dawn, and their two sons, Steve and his wife, Shannon, and Scott and his wife, Kara.

The property consists of 60 acres of fruit and vegetables and 950 acres of grain crops. The majority of the produce grown is sold at the farm market or at local farmers’ markets throughout the week from June through August.

In May, the market opens with flowers and hanging baskets for Mother’s Day. As the season progresses, Wenger’s Produce grows a wide variety of items, such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, sweet corn, peppers, melons and more.

During the fall, pumpkins, gourds and winter squash are available. The farm also buys other produce throughout the season to supplement their selection and these products include tomatoes, peaches, and melons.

Customers are offered a u-pick option for strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and pumpkins during their respective seasons.

ChrisMis Farms-Jones Country Store — 8712 N. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty.

Five acres, a family of seven and a passion for animals are some of the major components of ChrisMis Farms. Owned by Chris and Misty Jones of West Liberty, ChrisMis Farm is a small homestead farm raising small livestock, bees and children.

The Jones’ started their farm in 2013 with the purchase of their first goat to be used as a 4-H project for their daughter.

Mrs. Jones had been a hobby soap maker, but with the addition of goats to the farm, she was able to experiment with adding goat’s milk to her soaps. After much trial and error, she started sharing her handmade soaps with family and friends.

In time and with encouragement from family and friends, the couple took a leap of faith and launched their products to the public at farmers’ markets, vendor fairs and craft shows.

Six years later, the business is flourishing and they now own Jones Country Store just south of West Liberty, where customers can find their complete line of handmade goat milk soaps and skincare products. The country store also offers other locally produced and handmade products such as honey, maple syrup, and food items.

Tour participants will have the chance to visit with the goats and check out the unique farm and store.

Markin Farms — 550 E. Township Road 30, West Liberty.

In the fall of 2011, Terry and Julie Markin, along with their children Seth, Casey, Brooke and Neil, began exploring the idea of building a full-blown zipline course following a family vacation, where they experienced their first zip line expedition.

After returning home, the two youngest Markin siblings were so excited about their adventure that they convinced their father to construct a full zip line course on their 90-acre farm near West Liberty.

With Mr. Markin’s construction industry experience of more than 25 years, he consulted with a zip line builder and designer. Construction took about six months to complete before the family opened Markin Farms Zipline Adventures to the public with 12 zip lines and five high rope challenge areas.

After eight years in business, they have hosted more than 25,000 visitors from more than 50 countries and almost every state in the nation.

In addition to the zipline, the Markins have a wedding venue, event center and Airbnb rentals, offering full wedding planning options.

Tour participants will be able to check out the venue options, along with agriculture interest areas, a tour of the zipline course and other activities.

For more information on the tour, contact the county Farm Bureau office at (877) 775-7642.