Smart sensors to be installed to address vaping issue

PTO donation jumpstarts digital sign effort

Riverside Parent-Teacher Organization members presented a check to the district during the Tuesday evening board of education meeting for the purchase of digital signs that will be located at the entrances to the school building. (PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Riverside Board of Education members were informed at their Tuesday evening meeting regarding new sensors that will be installed in school bathrooms and locker rooms to detect vaping and smoking, along with providing a number of other benefits, including air quality monitoring for other chemicals, room occupancy and noise monitoring.

Junior High and High School Principal Kelly Kauffman informed the board that 10 HALO Smart Sensors have been ordered and will soon be installed with the idea that it will deter students from vaping, as they will no longer be able to do so undetected.

“With this new technology, we want to address the epidemic of vaping. We know vaping is a problem here, as it’s a problem everywhere.

“Vaping has made it so easy to smoke, as individuals can nearly go undetected because it does not have the odor that traditional smoking does,” she said. “The vaping devices also are so tiny and are easy for students to hide.

“We don’t tolerate vaping on our campus and we want to protect the health of our students.”

