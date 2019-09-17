Playground springs to life

Come Play at the Peak playground nearing completion, set for Oct. 27 dedication

Playground equipment, including climbing areas, slides and a canopy, have been installed in recent weeks at the new Come Play at the Peak Playground located at the former Kaleidoscope Park, which is still under construction and is not yet open to the public. A grand opening for the playground has been set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The former Kaleidoscope Park site has sprung to new life in recent weeks, with the installation of a colorful assortment of new playground equipment that in just over a month will afford children of all abilities with the chance to join in new adventures together in the outdoor setting.

Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District Superintendent Kris Myers said Monday that many of the major components of the handicapped accessible Come Play at the Peak Playground have been assembled, which includes climbing structures, slides and bridges, along with a large canopy to shield youths from the elements.

One of the final portions of the work will begin in early October with the installation of the safety surfacing for the playground, a turf surface with foam underneath that aligns with fall cushioning standards, Myers said.

Although a safety fence currently surrounds the playground while it’s under construction, the outdoor recreation area will be open to area youths once the safety surfacing is finishing, likely just prior to a grand opening celebration, slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

“With the favorable weather conditions lately, we’ve been pleased to have made a lot of progress on the playground,” Myers said. “We’re excited host the grand opening celebration in conjunction with the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and will have the chance to honor all of those individuals and community groups who helped us so much with the fundraising for this project.

