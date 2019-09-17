Student naturalists make discoveries in land lab

West Liberty-Salem students in Rebecca Symmat’s sixth grade science class have recently spent time in the district’s land lab to hone their naturalist skills to observe, identify and classify a number of living and non-living specimens.

West Liberty-Salem Schools sixth-grader Dean Ropp classifies his findings on iNaturalist app inside the classroom. (PHOTO | WEST LIBERTY-SALEM SCHOOLS)

Mrs. Symmat studied the outdoor classroom concept in a course designed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Department of Education.

She then designed a program for her students that allow them to work in the field as well as the classroom through an iPad program called iNaturalist.

This app, a joint collaboration by California Academy of Science and the National Geographic Society, allows young scientists to upload their observations to people from across the world using the same program.

More than 750,000 scientists and naturalists are online to help students learn more about plants, animals and non-living things.

In the school’s land lab, pupils collected rocks, water, toads, samples of plants, and dirt were brought back to the inside classroom for iNaturalist studies. They were able to specify what each item is and classify them as living or non-living things.

Their instructor said what particularly unique about the program is that it allows students to be part of something bigger than just regular class instruction.

Complete story and photos in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!