Indian Lake Schools moves to completely tobacco-free campus

The Indian Lake Board of Education voted during their regular September meeting Monday evening to make campus officially tobacco-free.

Superintendent Rob Underwood said this change eliminates any designated outside areas on campus where guests could smoke during school-related events.

Employees are already prohibited from using tobacco on campus.

Board members agreed that for the remaining three home football games, guests will be permitted to smoke in the designated areas outside of the stadium.

However, they will be made aware of the change and are expected to comply in the future.

