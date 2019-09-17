Activities planned for Suicide Prevention Month

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties is hosting a variety of activities throughout September in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, including the following:

• Youth Mental Health First Aid Training — Wednesday, Sept. 18, Quest Community Church, 110 South St.., West Liberty, with sign in at 730 a.m. and lunch provided.

• Urbana sign rally — Noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, corner of Main and Court streets by the Champaign County Courthouse.

Coalition representatives report the free Mental Health First Aid training is similar to CPR and First Aid, only instead of teaching participants how to respond to a medical emergency, it teaches them how to respond when someone is showing the signs and symptoms of mental illness, which effects one out of five people. The intended audience for the youth training is intended for individuals who work specifically with youths.

The training is offered free of charge through support from the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties and the Suicide Prevention Coalition. The program includes a 200-page comprehensive manual and a three-year certification for attendees. Call 465-1045 for additional information.