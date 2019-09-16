Young entrepreneur’s lemonade stand raises $1,600, donated to the Logan County Cancer Society

For nearly a third of his lifetime, Haydon Argabright of Bellefontaine has been operating a lemonade stand and has donated the proceeds to area community organizations and local schools.

HAYDON ARGABRIGHT

At age 6, after watching a YouTube video about a lemonade stand, he talked to his parents about the video and asked what lemonade stand was. He thought it was a cool idea and wanted to start his own lemonade stand.

Haydon, now 9 years old, has operated North Main Lemonade for the past three years.

For the first two years, he and his brother, Drake, hosted the lemonade stand in front of their Main Street residence. The proceeds raised were used to purchase school supplies, which were split between he and his brother’s schools and given to students in need.

This year, Haydon selected the Logan County Cancer Society as the recipient of his profits, and last week, presented the organization with a check for $1,652.00 was raised.

“I chose it because my Grandpa has cancer,” the 9-year-old said.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!