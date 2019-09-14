Patient-directed care at the heart of Universal Home Health and Hospice Care

There’s no place like home and it’s Universal Home Health and Hospice Cares mission to keep you there if at all possible.

Jennifer Wren with Universal Home Health and Hospice Cares poses in her office. The agency is set to relocate to a new location this fall on Rush Avenue. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Universal in partnership with Green Hills Community is a complete aging service provider, as well as offering skilled services to people of any age. A simple phone call to one of their professionals starts the process of finding the best plan developed specific to your families needs.

A commitment to in-home residential health care is the mission of Universal Home Health and Hospice Care — and such a patient-centered approach benefits clients and caregivers alike.

Universal Home Health and Hospice Care offers an array of services provided by skilled professionals who collaborate with physicians to develop and implement treatment plans tailored to the needs of the individual.

At the request of a person that may require services, or at the request of a family member or physician a home health coordinator will conduct an in-home needs assessment.

“The goal is to make the individual aware of all potential services that may be available to them, even if it’s not one of our services,” said Jennifer Wren, executive director for community services.

For example, several benefits afforded to service veterans often go unclaimed simply because clients are unaware they’re available, or how to go about accessing them.

Universal Home Health and Hospice Care coordinators make it a point to ensure clients are aware of all the benefits to which they may be entitled, even if those benefits aren’t serviced directly by the Universal Home Health and Hospice Care team.

“Our dedication is helping our clients make the best, most informed decisions possible,” Wren said. “Our business is to provide aging services to people that require them, no matter their circumstances or situation.”

To that end, the Universal Home Health and Hospice team also specializes servicing clients in need that may not qualify for other public benefits, such as individuals younger than 60 that may not qualify for federal benefits like social security or Medicare.

“We go to clients’ houses — meet them on their terms — with the goal of keeping them in their homes as long as possible,” Wren said.

The occasional temporary short-term stint in a residential care facility helps extend the amount of time individuals can spend in their homes overall, and an existing partnership between Universal Home Health and Hospice and Green Hills Community helps ease that transition.

“Our agency offers all aging services, but the care is person directed, as health care should be,” Wren said. “The idea is to give clients a choice.”

Seeing hundreds of people per day, it has become necessary for Universal Home Health and Hospice to relocate from its previous location along Main Street, to a larger office along Rush Avenue.

Due to move later this fall, the larger space provides easier access from the hospital/urgent care facilities, and doctor’s offices and medical device offices on the east side of Bellefontaine.

The larger space provides educational opportunities like screenings, clinics and resource centers for individuals that may be interested in services for themselves or a loved one.

“There are some people that may not want to ask about a particular service, but will seek out literature if it’s available,” Wren said. “We want to make sure that people have the best possible information to them when it comes time to make a decision about their healthcare.”

Not only does the Universal Home Health and Hospice team prioritize and emphasize patientdirected care, but can also register new clients and provide care around the clock — nights, weekends and holidays.

“We have nurses on call 24-7, and can and do admissions after hours,” Wren said. “We’re in the thick of it with our clients, and we want to be a bridge to the services that they need.”