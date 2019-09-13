Street sign auction highlights village bicentennial

The village of Zanesfield is hosting its bicentennial celebration this weekend, with a variety of activities planned for today and Saturday, including an auction of retired village street signs slated for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Helen Wonders Blue Park in Zanesfield.

EXAMINER PHOTO

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the village’s general fund, Mayor Bo Johns said.

Among the inventory of items to be auctioned includes four Zanesfield corporation signs, 16 stop signs, along with street signs with of the following names: Green Alley, Cherry Alley, Walnut Alley, Apple Tree Alley, Bellefontaine Street, Water Street, Main Street, Sandusky Street, Bristle Ridge Pike, Columbus Street, Locust Street.

Also included in the auction are several Girl Scouts signs, an Ohio Caverns sign, Green River Ordinance signs, Nicole Fawcett signs, and other miscellaneous signs.

A complete listing of the auction inventory is available at the “Zanesfield Community” Facebook page. Auction questions can be directed to Mayor Johns at lagalaxy8@yahoo.com .

Other bicentennial festivities include a concert and cookout at 5:30 p.m. today at Helen Wonders Blue Park hosted by the Zanesfield United Methodist Church.

Activities continue Saturday, Sept. 14, with a ham and bean dinner at 11 a.m. at the Ebenezer Zane Cabin in Helen Wonders Blue Park, The Benjamin Logan alumni jazz band also performs a concert from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sloan Library, with ice cream and cookies provided.