BHS Marching Band Spectacular returns Saturday night

One dozen area marching bands will showcase their musical talents and creatively choreographed routines Saturday evening during the annual Bellefontaine High School Marching Band Spectacular, which is slated for 7 p.m. at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine High School marching band color guard member Megan Flack, a senior, twirls a flag Wednesday during a rehearsal with her marching band peers behind her in preparation for the annual BHS Marching Band Spectacular at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

BHS marching band director Jeremy Karg said Wednesday that participation is up with this year’s event, which more recently has featured between nine and 10 bands. The event continues a tradition that began in 1985.

“We’re excited to kick off the season with his show, and are grateful that so many bands can participate this year,” he said. “It’s always an enjoyable and energetic evening, and we’re hoping the community will come out to check out the talents of our local students and see the hard work that they’ve been putting in.”

Admission is $5 per person at the gate.

Featured marching bands include the host band and its 107 members, along with Riverside, Ridgemont, Indian Lake, Benjamin Logan, West Liberty-Salem, Graham, Lehman Catholic, Jackson Center, North Union, Triad and Urbana.

