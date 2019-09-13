Power line hang-up

Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident Thursday in which tractor-trailer snagged a power line and snapped two utility poles on Seminole Drive near Huron Drive in Stokes Township. Nathaniel T. Wright, 22, of Lima, was operating the semi in the 12:45 p.m. crash. Damage was light to the semi. No citations were listed in the crash report. Dayton Power & Light responded about 2 p.m. to remove a light fixture and cut power to the lines. The driver was still stuck as of 5:30 p.m., waiting on a Spectrum technician to come and remove the wires wrapped around the truck. The truck was eventually freed about 7 p.m. Lakeview Fire and EMS removed a downed pole from the roadway. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)