Additional airport work approved

A contractor can move ahead Monday with a project to replace deteriorating concrete pads on the parking apron at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport.

(EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Members of the Bellefontaine City Council approved and adopted Tuesday an ordinance to use $125,000 from the general fund to cover the $309,000 project.

Most of the money will come back to the city as a reimbursement from the Federal Aviation Administration and the state of Ohio.

Bellefontaine will pay just over $16,800 of the project.

Read complete COUNCIL NEWS in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!