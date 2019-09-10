Vinning still at it 40 years’ later

Neil Vinning was there when the first Honda Elsinore CR250R rolled off the Marysville Motorcycle Plant line in 1979. He was there too to celebrate the first production Accord in 1982.

Neil Vinning, one of the original 64 production associates, poses with the first Honda Elsinore CR250R at the Honda Heritage Center. (PHOTO | HONDA)

Now, 40 years later he remains with the automaker having advanced from production associate to chief engineer of the audit division.

“In June, I celebrated my 40th year with the company,” Vinning said. “I often get the question, ‘Why 40 years?’

“I think to myself, ‘How often do you get a chance to be a part of a team that is building a great company?’ Over the past four decades, so many associates have contributed to building this company, and I feel fortunate to be one of them.”

Vinning grew up in Ostrander and remembers well the poor economy in Ohio and the nation. He had a job but was getting laid off every six months or so.

He heard about Honda opening a production facility in Union County and applied for a job.

“I was fortunate they gave me an interview and then they hired me to become a part of the original 64 associates that started the motorcycle plant in 1979,” Vinning said.

