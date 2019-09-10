Chivington going the distance for veterans

Retired from Honda, Doug Chivington of Bellefontaine has turned his attention to ultra bicycling and will try Wednesday to set a record for his age group.

DOUG CHIVINGTON

He intends to ride 207 miles from the Cincinnati Zoo to the Toledo Zoo and do it in 13 hours or so.

But he rides not just for the record. He hopes his effort will help the nation’s military veterans who struggle with post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

“I’ve been doing this full time since I retired,” he said, “and I don’t feel I’ve reached my ceiling as far as time and distance. The longest I’ve completed is a 299-mile ride.

