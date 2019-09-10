Student AP achievements lauded; DECA trip to Minnesota approved

Bellefontaine City Schools officials offered congratulations at the Monday evening board of education meeting to 13 Bellefontaine High School students and recent graduates for receiving awards for Advanced Placement Exams taken during the 2018-19 school year.

Bellefontaine High School 2019 graduates Grace Beaverson and Amy Fulmer were recognized as AP Scholars with Distinction. They received this recognition for scoring an average of at least a 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Nathaniel Kurtz and Blake Phillips, both 2019 graduates, and current senior Benjamin Sailors were recognized as an AP Scholar with Honors for scoring an average of 3.5 on all AP exams taken and has scored a 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

Eight students were recognized as AP Scholars for receiving a 3 or higher on at least three AP exams.

